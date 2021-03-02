UrduPoint.com
FDA Forms Committee To Monitor Plots Auction

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

FDA forms committee to monitor plots auction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has constituted a seven-member committee for monitoring the auction of 532 plots in the FDA City on March 3 and 4.

According to official sources, the committee will comprise Director Estate Management-II, Member Governing Body FDA Mian Yasir Anwar, Ch Javed Sharif, Director Finance, Director Town Planning-I, Deputy Director Estate Management-II and Assistant Director Estate Management-II.

As many as 61 commercial plots, 262 plots of one-kanal, 196 plots of 10-marla and 13 plots of 5-marla will be auctioned.

The income generated from the auction of plots will be spent on provision of different facilities like roads, sewerage, water supply, renovation of main boulevard in the FDA City, the sources added.

