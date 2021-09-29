FDA generates Rs 170 mln by auctioning shops, plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated an amount of Rs 170 million through an open auction of 30 shops and a residential plot here on Wednesday.

The auction was held at the office of the FDA complex in which a large number of interesting people participated.

The auction was held under the supervision of the auction committee headed byDirector Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj.