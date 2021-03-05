FDA generates Rs 256 million revenue

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated revenue of Rs 256 million by auction of 78 different plots in FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated revenue of Rs 256 million by auction of 78 different plots in FDA City.

Official sources said here on Friday that auction of plots were held on Mar 3 and 4 in which a large number of people participated.

The auction was supervised by Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood Pannu, member Governing Body Mian Yasir Anwar, Deputy Director Rana Habib and committee members.

The FDA city is unique residential project which has all basic facilities including wide roads, parks, sewerage, water supply, security and others. The development work including construction of boundary wall and supply of electricity will be completed soon, the sources added.

A modern sports complex, international cricket stadium and construction of homes under new Pakistan housing scheme were also part of the city.