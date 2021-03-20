UrduPoint.com
FDA Generates Rs.54.75m From Commercial Markets

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

FDA generates Rs.54.75m from commercial markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated Rs 54.75 million revenue from commercial markets by approving commercialization use of 270 plots in the city.

An FDA spokesman said on Saturday that various teams were activated across the district which were taking strict action besides sealing premises of residential plots and buildings over the commercial use without approval.

He said that the FDA approved commercial use of 15 plots in Gulshan Colony and Gulberg Colony against commercial fee of Rs 6.

235 million, 54 plots in Madina Town against Rs.16.354 million, 14 plots in Millat Town against Rs.7.274 million, 21 plots in Gulistan Colony No.1 against Rs.10.148 million, 135 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony against Rs.10.028 million, 31 plots in Sir Syed Town against commercial fee of Rs.4.712 million.

He said that Rs.1.75 billion is still outstanding against various applicants and they have been issued notices for immediately payment of commercial fees so that process of commercialization of their plots could be completed.

