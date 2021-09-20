UrduPoint.com

FDA Generates Rs.58million From 11 Plots Auction

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated Rs 58 million from auction of 11 plots in the FDA City, here on Monday.

FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem monitored the auction process, and a large number of bidders participated in the open auction of commercial and residential plots.

The FDA DG said the second round of the auction would be held on Tuesday, Sept 21, to sell out remaining plots in the FDA city.

He said in the FDA City, 423 plots including 50 commercial plots, had been identified for sale through open auction. The plots up for auction were 233 in one-kanal category, 125 in 10-marla and six in the 5-marla category.

