FDA gets Rs.248.7 mln from auction of plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has collected revenue of Rs.248.7 million by auctioning plots at various sites in Faisalabad and this amount would be utilized for public welfare and development projects.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja while addressing a meeting on Saturday. He said that a vigorous campaign has also been started for recovery of dues from defaulter allottees of FDA City Housing Scheme.

He said that FDA had appealed the FDA City allottees to deposit their dues voluntarily and on this request various allottees had deposited Rs.

400 million whereas many ones did not pay any heed to FDA requests. Therefore, FDA management has decided to start crackdown against defaulters for 100 percent recovery of dues.

He further said that FDA has also auctioned plots in various residential colonies and commercial markets and a heavy amount of Rs.248.7 million has collected from these auctions and now these funds would be used for public welfare and development schemes.

Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Muhsan, Asif Hayat Niazi, Sohail Maqsood, Mehr Ayub and others were also present in the meeting.