FDA Governing Body Approves Faisalabad Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Governing Body of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved 20 years master plan of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Governing Body of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved 20 years master plan of Faisalabad.

Presiding over FDA meeting, Chairman Mian Waris Aziz said that master plan would play a pivotal role in the development of the city. It was a mega project which would also help to make this city a model metropolis of the country, he added.He discussed various matters in the meeting and expressed his dismay over delay in completion of electricity projects in FDA city despite payment of funds. He directed the FESCO officers to accelerate their efforts for immediate commissioning of grid station in FDA city. He also directed to improve security system in the FDA city to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the residence of this housing colony.

The FDA governing body also approved estimates of annual budget of FDA and WASA 2022-2023. Local parliamentarians Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Firdous Rae, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid, Vice Chairman FDA Kaleem Ullah Kamoka, Director General FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Technical Members Chaudhary Javaid Sharif, Mian Yasir Anwar, Syed Sultan Azam, Majid Hussain Advocate, Khalid Mehmood Gujjar, Additional Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, Chief Corporation Officer Zubair Hussain and others were also present in the meeting.

