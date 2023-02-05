UrduPoint.com

FDA Holds Rally On Kashmir Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Sunday held a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Sunday.

FDA Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram led the rally while a large number of employees participated in it.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roadsand chanted slogans against atrocities of India.

Speaking on the occasion, FDA Director General Dr Zahid Ikram said that India had made the worst example of aggression and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

