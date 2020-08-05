UrduPoint.com
FDA Holds Rally To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

FDA holds rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) held a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observance to condemn the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja led the rally while officers and a large number of staff participated in it. The rally started from FDA headquarters and culminated at District Council Chowk after passing through various city roads.

Addressing the rally participants, the FDA DG said that Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris on completion of one-year illegal occupation of the IIOJK by Indian army on August 5.

He said the international community should take notice of the grave human rights violations in the held valley and it should play its role for resolving the issue.

He said that the Pakistani nation would continue diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people till their independence.

He said that the objective of observing "Youm-e-Istehsal" was to highlight the Indian brutalities against Kashmiris and give a message to Kashmiri people that they were not alone in their struggle of independence but Pakistani nation was standing with them.

The FDA also displayed steamers, banners and posters inscribed the different slogans in favour of Kashmir besides Pakistani and Kashmiri flags.

