Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has organized a patriotic poetry event at its conference room to mark “Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq” celebrations.

FDA Acting Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind witnessed the event as chief guest while renowned poet Nusrat Siddiqui presided over the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Qaiser Abbas Rind said that the literary figures played a powerful role in the Pakistan Movement by awakening a new spirit among the Muslims of the subcontinent through their inspiring poetry, writings and articles, thereby strengthening the passion and quest for freedom.

He said that this year's Independence Day is being celebrated as a victory in the Marka-e-Haq and the entire Pakistani nation stands united with the armed forces.

He praised the Pak army for its historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and thanked the poets for their beautiful and impressive poetry on patriotism and the blessing of freedom.

He said that the Mushaira was one of several events organized by the FDA to celebrate Independence Day. Similar literary events would continue in the future, he added.

Nusrat Siddiqui, Shahzad Baig, Komal Joya, Fauzia Sheikh, Lubna Arain, Nasir Majeed, Hamid Shakir, Kausar Ali Gill, Khawar Jilani, Ashfaq Babar and other poets were also present on the occasion.

 FDA hosts 'Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq' Mushaira

