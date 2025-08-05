FDA illuminates complex to celebrate Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has illuminated its complex and launched cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, FDA Acting Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind reviewed progress and execution of Independence Day activities and said that FDA has launched a vibrant series of Independence Day celebrations with full patriotic fervor.

He said that FDA Complex was illuminated with green and white lights in addition to adorning major city roads with national flags and banners that highlight the themes of national pride, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.

These efforts come as part of Punjab government’s vision to commemorate the day under the slogan “From Attainment to Preservation of Freedom”, he added.

He said that Independence Day festivities are being organized not just to celebrate but to reinforce the message of national unity, collective pride and solidarity across all sectors of the society.

He highlighted the theme-driven approach of this year’s celebrations and said that August 14 would be marked in the spirit of honoring the sacrifices made during Pakistan’s creation and successful defense of its sovereignty particularly through symbolic references to landmark national operations and movements.

FDA, in line with other national institutions, is contributing wholeheartedly to this nationwide observance, he added.

He said that one of the main highlights of the celebrations would be “Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira” scheduled to be held on August 11 at FDA Complex. Renowned poets would participate in it and pay tribute to the spirit of patriotism, the significance of safeguarding freedom and the sacrifices made during Pakistan Movement. The poetic evening would help emotionally connect the public with the essence of independence, he added.

He said that FDA in collaboration with other departments would also organize decorative floats at Rakh Branch Canal. These floats would artistically represent Pakistan’s cultural heritage, various facets of the independence movement and the unwavering love for the country's armed forces, he added.

Acting DG also directed all concerned officers to maintain the momentum of Independence Day activities and ensure maximum public engagement. These efforts are essential not only for celebrating a historic milestone but also for deepening the values of national identity, unity and resilience among citizens, he added.

FDA Directors Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hassan Manj, Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Asim Mahmood and others were also present in the meeting.