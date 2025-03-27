FDA intensifies action on illegal colonies, commercialization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified crackdown

on illegal housing colonies, encroachments and illegal commercialization

in the city.

In this regard, four illegal housing schemes were sealed while challan

against 12 people were issued for illegal encroachments.

Town Planning Director Asma Mohsin said here Thursday, the colonies

were sealed on canal road while an anti-encroachment operation was

conducted in Dijkot road, Basti Christians, Allam Iqbal Colony and

Gulistan Colony.

The action against illegal commercialization was taken in Madina Town,

Gulshan Colony, Sir Syed Town, and Allama Iqbal colony.

The illegal occupation on three plots in Ahmednagar area was also vacated.