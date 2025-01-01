FDA Intensifies Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Colonies
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified crackdown against illegal housing colonies and sealed premises of two illicit schemes in addition to demolishing their structures
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025)
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that during inspection, the FDA teams found two illegal housing colonies at Satiana Road including Executive Block of Model City and Paramount City.
Hence, FDA team under supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad and Inspector Aslam Ansari sealed offices of both unauthorized housing schemes in addition to confiscating their equipment and demolishing their illegal structures.
The challans against developers of these illegal colonies were also submitted in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further action, he added.
He advised the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal housing schemes otherwise they might face heavy financial loss or legal complications for getting utility services.
