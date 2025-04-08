Open Menu

FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

FDA intensifies crackdown on encroachments

Faisalabad Development Authority has intensified a crackdown on encroachments in various residential colonies and commercial markets under its control

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority has intensified a crackdown on encroachments in various residential colonies and commercial markets under its control.

In this connection, anti-encroachment squads held operations in the Gulshan Colony area and cleaned all types of illegal setups.

Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj supervised the operation.

He warned the shopkeepers to avoid setting up encroachments in public ways otherwise they would have to face legal action and criminal cases.

