FDA Intensifies Efforts For Dues Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

FDA intensifies efforts for dues recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has accelerated its efforts for recovery of its dues from chronic defaulters.

An FDA spokesman said on Sunday that on special directions of Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the enforcement team has issued final notices to various defaulters of 5-marla residential plots in Madina Town and directed them to immediately deposit their dues.

Otherwise, their plots would be sealed, he warned.

He said that these plots are situated in W-12, W-30, W-32, W-43 and W-47 blocks of Madina Town and their owner had already been issued notices with a dead line of June 2019, but they did not pay heed to the FDA requests.

Now final notices have been issued to them with a strict warning that their plots would be sealed if they failed to deposit dues immediately, he added.

