FDA introduces online system for payment of dues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has introduced an online system of payment of dues for the convenience of citizens.

Under the system, the dues of property transfer can be paid online in the first phase, while other payments will also be made online soon after the complete data is uploaded.

FDA Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry inaugurated the online payment system. Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatta, Director State Management Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were present.

The FDA DG termed the launch of the online payment system an important milestone in the development and service delivery of the organisation.