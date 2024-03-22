FDA Introduces Online System For Payment Of Dues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has introduced an online system of payment of dues for the convenience of citizens.
Under the system, the dues of property transfer can be paid online in the first phase, while other payments will also be made online soon after the complete data is uploaded.
FDA Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry inaugurated the online payment system. Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatta, Director State Management Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were present.
The FDA DG termed the launch of the online payment system an important milestone in the development and service delivery of the organisation.
Recent Stories
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz condoles death of Saeed Ahmed6 minutes ago
-
Railways network faces decrease in passenger traffic during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Health Minister for strong Primary Health Care on district level16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day16 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan Zardari for taking stringent measures against profiteering26 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to steer country out of current challenges: Shaza Fatima26 minutes ago
-
SC declares Justice Saddiqui's dismissal as void26 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif visits Ministry of Defence Production26 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi meets family of martyred Lt. Col. Syed Kashif Ali26 minutes ago
-
SC serves notice to Chief Secretary KPK regarding appointment in HEC26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to formulate complete price control mechanism: Azma26 minutes ago
-
Tribunal dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers36 minutes ago