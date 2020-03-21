FDA issued helpline numbers for public guidance in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has released contact numbers for guidance and help of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has released contact numbers for guidance and help of general public.

FDA spokesman said on Saturday that entry of general public had been banned in FDA offices due to corona virus pandemic.

However, Director General FDA has set up a one-window counter to facilitate the general public besides assigning duties to other officers as well.

People can contact In-charge One-Window Counter Muhammad Abdullah through telephone numbers 041-9201515, 041-9200978 and mobile phone number 0341-2245666.

People can also contact Deputy Director Estate Management Abid Butt through telephone number 041-9200985 and mobile phone number 0313-7000750 if they want to get any kind of help or guidance regarding FDA work, spokesman added.