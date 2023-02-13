FDA issues list of illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday issued a list of 14 illegal housing schemes in the district, urging people not to purchase plots in these schemes.

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that Director General FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram had directed the FDA officers to check status of all housing schemes across the district and immediately seal premises of illegal housing colonies.

He said that owners of the housing colonies were bound to develop any scheme after completing all code requirements.

The list of those illegal housing schemes include: Wadi-e-Safa in Chak No.216-RB, Canal Motorway Housing in Chak No.110-JB, Canal Avenue in Chak No.215-B, Zamzama Avenue in Chak No.209-RB, Pine Valley in Chak No.121-JB, Sarbuland City in Chak No.61-JB, Grand Iconic City in Chak No.236-JB, Grand City in Chak No.3-JB, Suridan Enclave in Chak No.188-JB, Pacific City in Chak No.61-JB, Wadi-e-Ismaeelin Chak No.218-RB, District-1 in Chak No.192-RB, Top City in Chak No.236-RB andGreen Top City in Chak No.266-RB.