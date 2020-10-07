FDA launches anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched an operation against encroachments in commercial markets and housing colonies.

The team headed by State Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya carried out the operation and demolished all types of encroachments in various areas.

A FDA spokesperson said that encroachers were served notices several times for vacatingthe state land but they ignored notices.