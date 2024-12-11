FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a crackdown against illegal housing schemes and sealed premises of seven illicit colonies on Small Industrial Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a crackdown against illegal housing schemes and sealed premises of seven illicit colonies on Small Industrial Road.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that FDA checked status of various housing colonies and found seven residential schemes including Hammad Housing and Hasnain Hamza Villas, etc. illegal on Small Industrial Road near Shehbaz Nagar.

Therefore, FDA enforcement team under supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Muhsin sealed premises of these illegal schemes and their sales offices.

The FDA team also confiscated the material from the sales offices and warned the developers to get their schemes legalized before selling out plots, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

The FDA has also issued a public advisory, urging the citizens to verify the legal status of housing schemes before purchasing plots to avoid potential complications or financial losses, he added.