FDA launches helpline system to facilitate citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched its helpline system to provide different kinds of services to the citizens.

Inaugurating the helpline system formally, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that citizens now could contact the FDA through its helpline number 1237 for getting information about legal status of housing schemes in urban areas, their approval, transfer for properties, inheritance mutation, approval of commercial & residential building plans, amount of various fees, TP reports, ownership certificates, NOC, completion certificates, information about Katchi Abadies, occupation slips regarding FDA City, information about Town Planning, Estate Management and other services.

The system would also help FDA in curbing the role of tout mafia in addition to saving precious time and money of the people by providing them speedy service delivery, he added.

The system would also help FDA in curbing the role of tout mafia in addition to saving precious time and money of the people by providing them speedy service delivery, he added.