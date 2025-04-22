FDA Launches Instant Ownership Clearance Certificate System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), on directions of its Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, has launched an on-the-spot issuance system for ownership clearance certificates.
Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the DG FDA directed immediate activation of the ownership clearance certificates system and said that there should be no hindrance in introducing modern reforms in the departmental services. He said that FDA would enhance quality of its services and on-the-spot issuance of ownership clearance certificates is a step toward modernization and transparency in the department.
He also highlighted the importance of digitalizing property records and utilizing the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project to ensure citizens benefit directly.
He stressed the need for daily updates of all records to avoid delays in certificate issuance.
All records must clearly reflect any revenue recoveries, court cases, financial mortgages, disputes, or objections against a property to prevent unnecessary delays, he added.
During briefing, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha informed the meeting that modern services are being provided at the One Window Counter particularly the system for real-time issuance of ownership clearance certificates.
In the initial phase, property records of FDA City, Gulistan Colony No.1 & 2, Sir Syed Town and Awami Colony have been updated and these areas would now benefit from expedited processing and the applicants could receive the relief at the time of fee submission, he added.
Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor and others were also present in the meeting.
