FDA launches operation against encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :: Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner/DG FDA Muhammad Ali, the FDA has launched operation against encroachments.

The FDA spokesman said that the operation team took action against illegal occupants involved in encroachments in front of under construction plaza at Gulistan Colony Millat Road.

The state land had been got vacated from them which would not only help in protection of the FDA property but also ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on this site.

Meanwhile, operation team of FDA also conducted operation against the illegal occupants of mini market shops at Y-Block, spokesman added.