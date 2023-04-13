UrduPoint.com

FDA Launches Smart Card For Residential, Commercial Properties

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 07:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority launched smart ownership cards for residential and commercial properties here on Thursday.

Director General Muhammad Asif Chuadhry inaugurated and handed over smart card having secret codes to property owners in a ceremony held at the FDA office.

Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti and others were also present.

On this occasion, Director Operation HTTI Qaseem Alvi highlighted the importance of the smart card and digitization of properties record etc.

The information saved in the smart card was also demonstrated on LCD during the ceremony.

The DG termed the smart card a revolutionary step of the authority towards transparency andsaving record of properties.

