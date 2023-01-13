FDA makes strategy for implementing land use rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram said on Friday a strategy had been evolved for implementation of the land use rules, and strict legal action would be taken against developers who would violate the law in development of residential schemes.

He carried out inspection of legal status of various housing schemes on Narwala Road here. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar and others accompanied him.

The DG visited Chak No 58-JB and 61-JB and expressed displeasure over establishment of housing colonies illegally on the banned lands and directed the officer concerned to initiate legal action against those responsible. He said that he would visit different areas to check implementation of the land use rules.