UrduPoint.com

FDA Makes Strategy For Implementing Land Use Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FDA makes strategy for implementing land use rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram said on Friday a strategy had been evolved for implementation of the land use rules, and strict legal action would be taken against developers who would violate the law in development of residential schemes.

He carried out inspection of legal status of various housing schemes on Narwala Road here. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar and others accompanied him.

The DG visited Chak No 58-JB and 61-JB and expressed displeasure over establishment of housing colonies illegally on the banned lands and directed the officer concerned to initiate legal action against those responsible. He said that he would visit different areas to check implementation of the land use rules.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit Road Housing

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

34 minutes ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

57 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

1 hour ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

2 hours ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.