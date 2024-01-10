FDA managing affairs of 17 colonies, 16 commercial markets, 111 Kutchi Abadis: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Wednesday that the FDA was managing affairs of 17 residential colonies, 16 commercial markets, 111 Kutchi Abadis, 460 flats and 286 shops at four places in the district for their smooth functioning and facilitating people through delivery of trouble-free services.

He was briefing a 20-member delegation of officers of the 34th Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, who visited the FDA Main Campus regarding their inland study tour.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub Gujjar, Director Asma Mohsin, Yasir Ejaz Chatta, Asim Mahmood, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Dilawar Khan Chadhar and other officers were present.

The NIM’s faculty members Ziaullah Shams and Nadeem Ahmed Awan led the delegation.

Director General FDA Asif Chaudhary briefed the delegation about FDA's organizational structure, powers & functions, jurisdiction, legal framework, policies, budget position, sources of income and services provided to citizens including urban development activities.

He said that under the jurisdiction of FDA, Urban Development Wing, WASA and TEPA institutions are performing their services. He said that FDA's prominent role in urban development is a matter of course. In this regard, several development projects are included in the credit of this authority.

He said that the city had been divided into different zones in Faisalabad Master Plan for ensuring systematic/organized development to pave the paths according to future requirements.

The Director General informed about the latest progress of the mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover under the supervision of FDA and said that this important and useful project in terms of urban development and traffic management was completed in the shortest record period is going on and around 55% of the construction work has been completed in a short period of 40 days.

He said that a state-of-the-art Sports Complex was in final stage in FDA City and it would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 668.8 million in which the facilities of indoor games had been provided according to international standards for male and female sports lovers.

He said that under the control of FDA, 17 residential colonies, 16 commercial markets, 111 katchi Abadi, 460 flats and 286 shops in four places are being managed smoothly. He said that FDA City, spread over an area of more than 2000 acres, is an ideal and masterpiece housing scheme which is affordable and equipped with all basic amenities.

He explained about the efficiency of the one window counter and the new initiatives and said that the helpline number 1237 has been initiated to get information about FDA services at home while modern smart cards are being issued to the property owners to avert the chance of any forgery or fraud.

He also informed about the progress of digitization of records and the details of survey related to declaration of commercial roads. He said that apart from conducting continuous operations against illegal housing schemes, awareness campaign is also going on for the information of the citizens regarding illegal housing schemes.

The Director General informed about the newly proposed development projects and said that a project worth Rs.1535.4 million has been proposed for the construction and windening of Sheikhupura Road from Nishatabad Overhead Bridge to Gattwala while the construction and improvement of Truck Stand at Jhang Road is also been proposed at the cost of Rs 294.44 million.

On this occasion, Director General FDA also responded to various queries raised by the visiting officers and told them about the shortage of staff in FDA and the difficulties in making TEPA functional.

Later, shields were exchanged between the officers of FDA and NIM Peshawar.

Earlier, the delegation also visited the project site of Abdullahpur-Jhamra Road Flyover where Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub briefed them.