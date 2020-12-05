FDA meeting approves its budget for FY 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The 110th meeting of the Faisalabad Development Authority governing body Saturday approved the FDA and WASA budget for financial year 2020-21, and also revised the FY2019-20 budget.

FDA Chairman/MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar presided over the meeting, while Director General FDA Suhail Khwaja, ADCG Amir Aziz, MPA Mian Waris Aziz, MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Shahid Javed, MD Wasa Jabbar Anwar, other members of the governing body including Sheikh Shahid Parvez, Javed Sharif, Majid Hussain, Nasir Mehmud, Yasir Anwar, representatives of Housing, Finance and Planning & Development Departments were also present.

The meeting gave approval for extension in billing network of WASA and reduction of losses of WASA services. The meeting gave approval for creating two posts of OSDs in order to pay salaries to the employees who die during service till the date of their retirement in addition to recruiting employees in BPS 16 by the Public Service Commission.

The meeting also gave approval for proposal of conducting material tests of development schemes from the FDA laboratory in addition to fixing scrutiny fee for private housing schemes in area under FDA control.