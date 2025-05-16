FDA observes Youm-e-Tashakur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) observed Youm-e-Tashakur with great zeal and zest to celebrate the historic triumph of Pak armed forces against Indian aggression.

The FDA Complex was decorated with national flags, banners and streamers as a symbol of appreciation for the dedication and victory of Pak army.

A special prayer ceremony was held in the mosque of FDA Complex where participants prostrated in gratitude by performing Sajdah-e-Shukr before Allah Almighty for acknowledging that the glorious success in operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos was a blessing made possible by divine favor.

The prayer leader in his Juma sermon at FDA mosque also highlighted the strategic brilliance of Pak military in defending the national borders and emphasized the Islamic significance of martyrdom.

He said that officers and soldiers of Pak army possessed an unshakable spirit of sacrifice for the homeland and the glory of islam which is reflected in their outstanding performance and courage in the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary in his statement paid rich tribute to the Pak armed forces and praised their professional excellence, spiritual strength and resolute commitment to national defense.

He said that the great victory against India during operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos has brought immense pride to the Pakistani nation in addition to raising its stature in the global community.

The enemy has been decisively silenced and will now think multiple times before contemplating any aggression or vile conspiracy against Pakistan, he added.

He said that entire Pakistani nation stands firmly united behind its armed forces and will never forget the priceless sacrifices made by brave soldiers of the Pak army.

It is because of their heroism and blood of the martyrs that the nation breathes in peace today, he added.