FDA office washed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The office of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) was washed with antivirus water to avoid from corona virus pandemic.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz supervised the washing process.

The FDA staff washed entire building of the office.

Additional DG said that public entry had already been prohibited in FDA Office.

Now the FDA staff has been directed to ensure their hand washing repeatedly during duty hours by using sanitizers.

The staff had also been prohibited to avoid from hand shaking and embracing each other, he added.