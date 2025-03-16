FDA Officials Directed To Expedite Recovery Of Dues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaisar Abbas Rind has directed FDA officials to expedite recovery of outstanding dues by taking decisive action against the defaulters
During his visit to FDA City, he reviewed the administrative affairs and development activities in the city. He stressed the need of effective implementation on comprehensive strategy designed for further development of this prestigious and cost-effective government housing scheme.
He also visited One Window Counter at the Project Management Unit and inspected property transfer services and other facilities arranged for the applicants.
He directed the center officials to keep the counter fully operational for convenience for the citizens at maximum extent.
He inspected the under-construction Central Public Park sprawling over 74 kanals of land in addition to the campus building of Divisional Public school, green belts and other parks in A-7 Block.
He directed to beef up security in the FDA City in addition to improving cleanliness standards.
Project Director/Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu briefed the ADG about layout plan, availability of necessary facilities and ongoing development projects in the FDA City.
Deputy Director Estate Management Mian Izhar-ul-Haq and others were also present on the occasion.
