FDA one-window counter directed to improve service delivery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaisar Abbas Rind visited the FDA One-Window Counter and directed its Incharge to further improve service delivery.

He accompanied by Director IT/Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha assessed the service delivery process and interacted with the applicants to inquiring about performance of the counter staff.

He assured the applicants that departmental procedures are being closely monitored to provide timely relief. In this connection, he also directed Control Room Incharge/Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor to further improve and streamline the service delivery of One-Window Counter. He stressed the need of comprehensive applicant’s guidance and said that office environment should be improved to make the experience more efficient and pleasant.

He also proposed procedural changes at the One-Window Counter to further improve public facilitation and directed that he should be provided with a weekly progress report on received applications.

He also inspected Town Planning and Estate Management Counters and reviewed the property transfer process. He directed the counter officials to enhance both the quality and speed of services.

During visit, the ADG also examined the records in the Recovery Department and stressed the need for transparency and discipline in financial accounts.

He directed the staff to maintain updated records, organize files systematically and ensure a high standard of cleanliness within the office premises.

Later, he also inspected the security monitoring system via CCTV cameras and directed for improvements in the Command and Control System to enhance surveillance.

He also visited the Daycare Center and directed to improve its facilities. He also recommended an alternative location for upgradation of its services.