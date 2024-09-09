FDA one-window counter facilitates 1,977 applicants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) one-window counter

facilitated 1,977 applicants during the last eight months.

Official sources said here Monday that 1309 applications were

received about estate management-I, 568 applications about

department of town planning-one, 50 about katchi abadis, and

50 about town planning-II.

Most of the applications were about approval of building plans,

ownership certificates, town planning reports, issuance of NOCs,

transfer of properties, transfer of inherited properties, issue of

private housing schemes, and implementation of court degrees.