FDA One-window Counter Facilitates 1,977 Applicants
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) one-window counter
facilitated 1,977 applicants during the last eight months.
Official sources said here Monday that 1309 applications were
received about estate management-I, 568 applications about
department of town planning-one, 50 about katchi abadis, and
50 about town planning-II.
Most of the applications were about approval of building plans,
ownership certificates, town planning reports, issuance of NOCs,
transfer of properties, transfer of inherited properties, issue of
private housing schemes, and implementation of court degrees.
