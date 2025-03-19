FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind reviewed the performance of ‘One Window Counter’, established at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), here on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting attended by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management One Junaid Hassan Manj and others, he reviewed the progress on departmental action on the applications received at the One Window Counter.

He expressed concern over the delay in processing some applications and said that in future no file/application should remain pending unnecessarily.

He said that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry had issued strict instructions for the speedy provision of relief to applicants on more than twenty-eight services of the authority.