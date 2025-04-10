FDA One Window Counter Provides Relief To 274 Applicants During Three Months
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority’s one-window counter has provided relief on 274 applications during the last three months
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority’s one-window counter has provided relief on 274 applications during the last three months.
According to official sources here Thursday, the department of estate management-I dealt 143 applications, town planning-I 101, town planning-II 24, Katchi Abadi section resolved 6 applications during three months.
Most of the applications were about property mutation, transfer of properties, town planning reports, completion certificates, NOCs, issuance of ownership certificates, building plans and approval of private housing schemes.
