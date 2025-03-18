Open Menu

FDA Ordered Strict Monitoring Of Public Utility Plots In Private Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaisar Abbas Rind has directed FDA officers to ensure strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed the latest status of public utility service plots designated for education, healthcare, waste management and water supply services in private housing colonies and directed the FDA officers that all plots designated for public services must be safeguarded and properly maintained.

He stressed the need of strict implementation of law to protect government interests and said that immediate action should be taken against any unauthorized occupation of public utility plots.

He also directed the FDA officials to demolish illegal constructions without delay in addition to taking strict action against the housing society administrators who were involved in misusing these plots.

In this connection, criminal cases should also be registered against theh violators, he added.

He said that the FDA would install signboards to mark public utility plots as government property for public awareness and prevent encroachments there.

The inspectors would be held accountable for any unauthorized use, occupation or construction on these plots; he said and added that any collusion with illegal developers would not be tolerated.

Director Finance FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Estate Management Mian Asad Majeed and others were also present in the meeting.

