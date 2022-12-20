FDA organize Christmas cake cutting ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) arranged a cake cutting ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas here on Tuesday.

Chairman FDA Mian Waris Aziz cut the Christmas cake and greeted the Christians employees on their religious festival.

He said that the rights of staff would be protected and urged them to continue their role for the development of the country.

FDA Employees Union leaders Hajji Abdur Rasheed, Mian Muneeb, Rohi Qamar Sindhu and others were present on the occasion.