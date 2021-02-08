FDA pays Rs 378 mln to FESCO for functionalization of grid station in FDA City

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has paid Rs 378.2 million to Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) for functionalization of a gird station at FDA City Housing Scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has paid Rs 378.2 million to Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) for functionalization of a gird station at FDA City Housing Scheme.

In this connection a ceremony was held at a local club in which the cheque of mentioned amount was handed over to Chief Executive Officer FESCO Muneer Arshad Warraich.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja said that various measures had been taken for development of FDA City on priority basis as it was a mega project in housing sector which was consisting of 2000 acres of land.

He said that electricity supply could not be provided in FDA City due to financial constraints and now FDA had arranged the funds through its own resources by taking steps for recovering dues from defaulter allottees.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muneer Arshad Warraich, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed, Punjab Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Chairman FDA Chaudhry Latif Nazar, other parliamentarians Sheikh Khurrum Shehzad, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADG FDA Amir Aziz, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Chairman WASA Sh. Shahid Javed, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, members governing body Chaudhry Javed Sharif, Mian Yasir Anwar, Majid Hussain, Syed Sultan Azam and Nasir Mehmood were also present on the occasion.