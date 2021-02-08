UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Pays Rs 378 Mln To FESCO For Functionalization Of Grid Station In FDA City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:25 PM

FDA pays Rs 378 mln to FESCO for functionalization of grid station in FDA City

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has paid Rs 378.2 million to Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) for functionalization of a gird station at FDA City Housing Scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has paid Rs 378.2 million to Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) for functionalization of a gird station at FDA City Housing Scheme.

In this connection a ceremony was held at a local club in which the cheque of mentioned amount was handed over to Chief Executive Officer FESCO Muneer Arshad Warraich.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja said that various measures had been taken for development of FDA City on priority basis as it was a mega project in housing sector which was consisting of 2000 acres of land.

He said that electricity supply could not be provided in FDA City due to financial constraints and now FDA had arranged the funds through its own resources by taking steps for recovering dues from defaulter allottees.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muneer Arshad Warraich, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed, Punjab Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Chairman FDA Chaudhry Latif Nazar, other parliamentarians Sheikh Khurrum Shehzad, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rai, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADG FDA Amir Aziz, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Chairman WASA Sh. Shahid Javed, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, members governing body Chaudhry Javed Sharif, Mian Yasir Anwar, Majid Hussain, Syed Sultan Azam and Nasir Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Punjab Company Nasir Muhammad Ali Shakeel From Million FESCO Housing

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Berlin Confirmed It Gave Navalny Acces ..

1 minute ago

CS Fazeel chairs meeting to review development pro ..

1 minute ago

Lawyers on rampage to 'protest' demolition of ille ..

1 minute ago

Yawar for promotion of sports at district level

4 minutes ago

Almost 400 Volunteers Quit After Tokyo Olympics Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition aims to promote horse trading in Senate ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.