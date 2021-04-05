FDA performance to be improved: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :All efforts will be made to improve the services of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) according to the public expectations.

This was stated by newly appointed Director General (DG) FDA Dr Shehnshah Faisal Mughal in an introductory meeting with MPA/ Chairman FDA Chaudhry Latif Nazar and other staff after assuming charge of his office on Monday.

Additional DG Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mahmood and others were also present.

Earlier, the DG FDA was accorded a warm welcome by Chairman Ch Latif NAzar and the staff union.