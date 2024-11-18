FDA Prepares 2,367 Smart Cards Of Residential, Commercial Properties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority Monday prepared 2,367 smart cards of residential colonies and commercial markets under its control.
About 657 landlords have received their cards while 1494 smart cards are ready and placed at one window counter of the authority for delivery to owners.
At least 216 cards will be reissued to new owners due to mutations of the properties.
The details were shared in a meeting presided over by Director General Muhammad Asif. Additional Director General Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and others were present on the occasion.
