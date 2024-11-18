Open Menu

FDA Prepares 2,367 Smart Cards Of Residential, Commercial Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties

The Faisalabad Development Authority Monday prepared 2,367 smart cards of residential colonies and commercial markets under its control

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority Monday prepared 2,367 smart cards of residential colonies and commercial markets under its control.

About 657 landlords have received their cards while 1494 smart cards are ready and placed at one window counter of the authority for delivery to owners.

At least 216 cards will be reissued to new owners due to mutations of the properties.

The details were shared in a meeting presided over by Director General Muhammad Asif. Additional Director General Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market

Recent Stories

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gun ..

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group

3 minutes ago
 PTI leaders should come out with their families in ..

PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..

4 minutes ago
 5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg dr ..

5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered

4 minutes ago
 Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional ..

Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

4 minutes ago
 KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week- ..

KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024

4 minutes ago
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Pu ..

UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Current Account records a surplus of $349 million ..

Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

4 minutes ago
 Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Mul ..

Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the the ..

UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan