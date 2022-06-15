FDA promotes eight staffers to next grades

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has promoted eight employees to the next grades after their cases were approved by the departmental promotion committee.

A spokesperson said here Wednesday that seven senior clerks Saifullah, Muhammad Latif, Ghulam Shabir, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Javed Akhtar Chohan, Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Adnan have been given grade 16 from 14, while a stenographer Muneeb Aslam has been promoted in grade 16 from 15.