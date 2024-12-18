FDA promotes three employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved the promotion of three FDA employees to their next pay scales.

Among the promotees included FDA Accountants Bilal Anwar, Mian Muneeb Riaz and Sheikh Imran, who have been promoted from Pay Scale-15 to Pay Scale-16 as Senior Accountants and Office Assistants.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary presided over the DPC meeting in which representative of Punjab Housing & Urban Development Department Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dilawar Khan Chaddhar, Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Deputy Director Admin Humaira Ashraf and others were also present.

The committee reviewed promotion cases of five employees and assessed their departmental performance and eligibility for advancement. However, promotion of three employees was approved on the basis of service rules, office regulations and overall merit whereas promotion cases of two other employees were deferred due to certain reasons.

FDA Director General Asif Chaudhry congratulated the promoted employees and assured them that deserving staff would not face delays in receiving their due rights. He encouraged all staff to perform their duties with dedication and responsibility as exceptional performance was imperative for departmental progress and efficient service delivery. He also reminded the employees that negligence or lethargy in duty would not be tolerated at any cost.