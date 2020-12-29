UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Proposed Project Under 'Nia Pakistan Housing Programme' Approved

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

FDA proposed project under 'Nia Pakistan Housing Programme' approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government's public-private partnership cell has accorded initial approval for FDA proposed project under 'Nia Pakistan Housing Programme'.

Under the project, about 1500 homes of 3 to 5 marla will be constructed over 523 kanal land in the FDA city.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting here Tuesday.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz and others were present in the meeting.

DG Suhail Khawaja said the proposed project of construction of homes under Nia Pakistan Housing Programme had vital importance.

He said the public-private partnership cell in its meeting had approved FDA proposal and also approved an amount of Rs 25 million for feasibility and consultancy.

He said that terms & conditions like mortgage, financing and other rules and regulations for the project would be settled under the laid down policy of the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

9 minutes ago

Tahir Qureshi's demise loss for conservation movem ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

5 minutes ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

5 minutes ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Arms Control Talks With US, Too E ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.