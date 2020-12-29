FDA proposed project under 'Nia Pakistan Housing Programme' approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab government's public-private partnership cell has accorded initial approval for FDA proposed project under 'Nia Pakistan Housing Programme'.

Under the project, about 1500 homes of 3 to 5 marla will be constructed over 523 kanal land in the FDA city.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting here Tuesday.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz and others were present in the meeting.

DG Suhail Khawaja said the proposed project of construction of homes under Nia Pakistan Housing Programme had vital importance.

He said the public-private partnership cell in its meeting had approved FDA proposal and also approved an amount of Rs 25 million for feasibility and consultancy.

He said that terms & conditions like mortgage, financing and other rules and regulations for the project would be settled under the laid down policy of the government.