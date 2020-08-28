UrduPoint.com
FDA Proposes Three Mega Projects In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

FDA proposes three mega projects in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) proposed three important mega projects for economic and social development in the city.

While giving briefing to the Secretary Housing & Public Health Engineering Punjab Nadeem Mehboob during his visit here on Friday, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the projects included Science & Technology city, Innovative District and Tenco park would provide trained manpower and innovative ideas for Industrial sector.

He said that land was available at FDA city set up near M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City for implementation on these projects.

He said that there was a vast scope of promotion of modern trends according to international level in economic and social fields in Faisalabad industrial city.

Khawaja said that a proposal was under consideration for completion of these projects under public and private partnership.

He also informed about the proposed Faisalabad ring road project, its importance in future and under construction Kashmir Bridge on canal road.

