FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority has provided a facility of ‘online payment’ to members of FDA city sports complex.

A point of sale machine has been installed at the complex by a private bank to enable the members for payment of membership fees, monthly charges etc through their ‘Credit / Debit Cards.

In this regard, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry held a meeting with Sales and Customers Managers Bank Al-Falah Rashid Mahmood and Zeeshan Ali here on Thursday, attended by Director Finance Yasir Chatha and others.

The DG FDA said that FDA services are being aligned with the modern requirements and in this regard, the system of online payments has been initiated in various departments. The facility of online payment to members of FDA city sports complex is also a step in this regard, he said.