Open Menu

FDA Provides Relief On 2,888 Applications Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM

FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

Faisalabad Development Authority’s one-window counter has provided relief on 2,888 applications during the last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority’s one-window counter has provided relief on 2,888 applications during the last year.

At least 44 applications are in pipeline in various sections of the authority.

According to official sources here Monday, speedy relief to citizens is the priority and several reforms have been introduced for service delivery for regular monitoring the performance of one-window counters.

According to details, the department of estate management-I dealt 1,970 applications, town planning-I 833, town planning-II 105, Katchi Abadi section resolved 80 applications during the year.

They said that most of the applications were about property mutation, transfer of properties, town planning reports, completion of certificates, NOCs, issuance of ownership certificates, building plans and approval of private housing schemes.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has assured the citizens to approach him directly for any complaint as resolving their issues is the priority.

He directed the officers to speed up the departmental work and provide relief to the applicants.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Housing

Recent Stories

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

23 seconds ago
 384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

25 seconds ago
 15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Po ..

15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation

26 seconds ago
 AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of ch ..

AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Huss ..

28 seconds ago
 CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding count ..

CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite c ..

16 seconds ago
 FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last yea ..

FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

17 seconds ago
PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn h ..

PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

19 seconds ago
 IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases de ..

IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases details

20 seconds ago
 Pet cat show held

Pet cat show held

22 seconds ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 16

25 minutes ago
 IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

26 minutes ago
 QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture cons ..

QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan