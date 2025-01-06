FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority’s one-window counter has provided relief on 2,888 applications during the last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority’s one-window counter has provided relief on 2,888 applications during the last year.

At least 44 applications are in pipeline in various sections of the authority.

According to official sources here Monday, speedy relief to citizens is the priority and several reforms have been introduced for service delivery for regular monitoring the performance of one-window counters.

According to details, the department of estate management-I dealt 1,970 applications, town planning-I 833, town planning-II 105, Katchi Abadi section resolved 80 applications during the year.

They said that most of the applications were about property mutation, transfer of properties, town planning reports, completion of certificates, NOCs, issuance of ownership certificates, building plans and approval of private housing schemes.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has assured the citizens to approach him directly for any complaint as resolving their issues is the priority.

He directed the officers to speed up the departmental work and provide relief to the applicants.