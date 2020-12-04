UrduPoint.com
FDA Provides Relief To 598 Applicants

Fri 04th December 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) provided relief in 598 applications out of total 823 received at one-window counter during the last month.

A FDA spokesperson on Friday said 179 cases about transfer of properties in residential and commercial coloniesreceived at the one-window counter and 342 about town planning besides seeking certificates about ownership of properties while 273 for NOC and 29 were related to Katchi Abaddis.

He said that 285 notices were issued to owners of different properties for payment of arrears, fee, court matters etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

