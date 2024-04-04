FDA provides relief to 637 applicants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) As many as 637 applicants were provided relief from the one-window counter, established at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in the last three months.

This was told at a meeting, held with Director General FDA Muhammad Asif in the chair, here on Thursday.

It was told in the meeting that departmental services were provided to 400 applicants by the department of Estate Management-I from January to March, 209 applicants were dealt with by Town Planning-I, 16 by Town Planning-II. At least 12 applicants regarding Kutchi Abadis were also provided relief.