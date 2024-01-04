Open Menu

FDA Provides Relief To Citizens On 6,213 Applications Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 06:04 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) provided relief to citizens on 6,213 applications during the year 2023.

As many as 3,520 applications were received on one-window counters and 2,684 applications were received through the E-Khidmat centre.

This was told by Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

It was told in the meeting that 1,902 completion certificates residential 206 commercial, 885 building plans residential and 103 commercial were approved besides finalising 93 applications about private housing schemes and 179 applications of commercialization of properties.

The department also deals 3,530 applications about town planning reports, ownership certificates, NOC, slums' matters, and transfer of properties during the year.

More Stories From Pakistan