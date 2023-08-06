Open Menu

FDA Ready To Issue Smart Cards To Property Owners

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

FDA ready to issue smart cards to property owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is ready to issue smart cards to the owners of commercial and residential properties.

Chairing a meeting, Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the Authority had completed digitalization of its entire record and now it would issue smart cards to the property owners. People whose properties were falling in residential colonies or commercial markets under the control of FDA could approach FDA office for getting smart cards bearing entire information and data about their properties.

He said that smart card was a revolutionary step of the FDA, which would help expedite property transfer process.

Therefore, the people should immediately apply for smart cards and the cards would be issued after completing biometric and charging its fee.

He also directed the FDA officers to improve monitoring system of the FDA so that its service delivery could be expedited for redressing public problems on war-footing.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Finance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Town Planning Asma Muhsan, Deputy Director IT Muhammad Abdullah and others were also present in the meeting.

