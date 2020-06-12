UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Receives 272 Applications At 'One Window Counter'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

FDA receives 272 applications at 'One Window Counter'

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) received 272 applications at 'One Window Counter' from people during the last 10 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) received 272 applications at 'One Window Counter' from people during the last 10 days.

These applications were related to different sections, of which 135 were disposed of by providing relief.

This was informed during a meeting, chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, to review the performance of the counter and sections concerned. Directors Town Planning I & II Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, In-charge 'One Window Counter' Abdullah and other officers attended the meeting.

It was informed during the meeting that 35 applications were received for transfer of properties in 10 days, while 108 applications were submitted relating to the Estate Management. Moreover, 19 applications relating to Town Planning section, 95 applications for seeking NOCs and 15 applications regarding Katchi Abadis were registered during this period.

As many as 464 SMS were sent to inform citizens about the status of their applications during these days.

Related Topics

Faisalabad SMS From

Recent Stories

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

21 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

21 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

1 hour ago

Romanian league return halted after team doctor te ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.