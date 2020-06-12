FDA receives 272 applications at 'One Window Counter'

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) received 272 applications at 'One Window Counter' from people during the last 10 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) received 272 applications at 'One Window Counter' from people during the last 10 days.

These applications were related to different sections, of which 135 were disposed of by providing relief.

This was informed during a meeting, chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, to review the performance of the counter and sections concerned. Directors Town Planning I & II Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, In-charge 'One Window Counter' Abdullah and other officers attended the meeting.

It was informed during the meeting that 35 applications were received for transfer of properties in 10 days, while 108 applications were submitted relating to the Estate Management. Moreover, 19 applications relating to Town Planning section, 95 applications for seeking NOCs and 15 applications regarding Katchi Abadis were registered during this period.

As many as 464 SMS were sent to inform citizens about the status of their applications during these days.